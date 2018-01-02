Frigid temps causing frozen, bursting pipes? Here's what you need to do.

A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.More >>
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has announced it will reopen a cross-border communication channel in another sign of easing animosity between the rivals.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has announced it will reopen a cross-border communication channel in another sign of easing animosity between the rivals.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.More >>
The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
With those temperatures dropping, your pipes may be in danger of freezing.More >>
With those temperatures dropping, your pipes may be in danger of freezing.More >>
The president was referencing the North Korean dictator's New Year's Day speech in which Un mentioned a button on his desk.More >>
The president was referencing the North Korean dictator's New Year's Day speech in which Un mentioned a button on his desk.More >>