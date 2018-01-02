Officials: Corrections officer was placed in cell during fatal incident at corrections institution

The inmate who was killed, during an inmate on inmate altercation at Turbeville CI, has been identified as Allen Jerome Capers. (Source: SCDC)

New details are emerging about an incident at Turbeville Correctional Institution that killed one man, injured eight others, and even saw a corrections officer tossed into a cell by inmates.

The incident happened on Dec. 31 and was limited to one housing unit, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections officials.

SLED responded to the incident and found one inmate, Allen Jerome Capers, was killed. A corrections officer was also put into a cell and left there by inmates until he could be extricated by fellow law enforcement agents.

Eight others were taken offsite for medical evaluations. Four remain hospitalized and four others have returned to the facility.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.