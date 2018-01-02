Schools in Midlands announce delays, cancellations for Thursday

Districts around the Midlands are beginning to announce changes to the scheduling as a result of potential winter weather.

Orangeburg School Districts 3, 4, and 5 have closed school for Thursday.

Sumter School District will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to the potential for icy road conditions.

Lee County School District will be closed on Thursday, January 4.

Claflin University will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Richland School District 1 will be operating on a two-hour delayed schedule on Thursday. District officials say the morning session for the Preschool Children with Disabilities Program is canceled. The afternoon session will proceed as normally scheduled. Richland One Middle College students are to report to school at their normal start time.

RELATED: See closings, delays, and cancellations from around the Midlands.

We'll update this story as soon as new information is released.

As always, stay tuned. And don't forget to download the WIS News 10 First Alert weather app!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.