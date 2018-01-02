Schools in Midlands announce delays, cancellations for Friday

Districts around the Midlands are beginning to announce changes to the scheduling on Friday, January 5 as a result of winter weather.

Sumter School District will remain closed on Friday.

Orangeburg School Districts 3, 4, and 5 will remain closed as well.

Clarendon District 1, District 2, and District 3 will be closed on Friday.

Lee County Schools will also remain closed.

RELATED: See closings, delays, and cancellations from around the Midlands.

We'll update this story as soon as new information is released.

As always, stay tuned. And don't forget to download the WIS News 10 First Alert weather app!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.