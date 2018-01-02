Districts beginning to announce two-hour delays for Wednesday due to extreme temps

Midlands school districts are beginning to announce whether or not they'll be delaying or canceling classes Wednesday due to extremely cold temperatures even as students return from the long holiday break.

South Carolina State University has announced the university will be closed on Wednesday due to the winter weather. Claflin University will also be closed on Wednesday.

Schools in the Sumter County School District will be closed on Wednesday as well.

Schools in Orangeburg Consolidated School Districts 3, 4 and 5 will be closed on Wednesday and all after-school activities are canceled.

The Calhoun County School District, the Fairfield County School District, and the Kershaw County School District have announced two-hour delays.

Lee County School District has also announced a delayed schedule for students. Students in Lee County are to report to school at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday while teachers and staff are to report at their normal times.

Other districts have not yet said if they plan to delay class.

