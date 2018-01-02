VIDEO: Dukes of Hazzard-style chase of 'one-man crime spree' ends with car careening into river

Cody Jackson's car careened off an embankment and into the Wateree River. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Dashcam video released Tuesday shows the moments before, during, and after when a man sought on several warrants in Kershaw County went careening off an embankment into the Wateree River.

The video, released by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, documents the chase that deputies say Cody Gene Jackson, 26, took them on during the night of Dec. 29.

Jackson, referred to as a "one-man crime spree" by Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, was wanted by the sheriff's office on numerous warrants. Matthews said Jackson likes to flee from deputies when he is sought on charges.

That's exactly what happened, according to Matthews, that night.

Matthews said Jackson took deputies on a wild chase through rural parts of the county before crashing through a gated private property.

It was then that Matthews said Jackson's car drove off an embankment and into the Wateree River.

Video of the incident shows deputies swarming the area after the car flew off the embankment. You can hear Jackson tell deputies he cannot swim. He and a female passenger were rescued.

Jackson was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

