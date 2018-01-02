Fire fully engulfs home in Olympia community - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fire fully engulfs home in Olympia community

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia fire officials are at the scene of a large house fire on Maryland Street in the Olympia community.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that house fire is located at the 700 block of Maryland Street. 

The home is fully engulfed, officials say. 

No injuries have been reported.

More on this story as it develops.

