SCE&G: Watch your energy usage as temps dip dangerously low

SCE&G officials are asking customers to be mindful of energy usage over the next few days as dangerously cold temperatures could bring potential stress to the state's power system.
In a tweet posted from the company's Twitter account, the power company says keep an eye on your usage.
We're asking customers to reduce energy usage as a precautionary measure to help prevent strain on our electric system. You can help by unplugging all but essential appliances and setting your thermostat to 68 or lower #scwx— SCE&G (@scegnews) January 2, 2018
According to the WIS News 10 First Alert weather team, temperatures across the state are going to be in the lower to middle 30's for most of Tuesday and dip into the teens overnight into Wednesday morning.
As always, stay tuned. And don't forget to download the WIS News 10 First Alert weather app!
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.