SCE&G: Watch your energy usage as temps dip dangerously low

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

SCE&G officials are asking customers to be mindful of energy usage over the next few days as dangerously cold temperatures could bring potential stress to the state's power system. 

In a tweet posted from the company's Twitter account, the power company says keep an eye on your usage.

According to the WIS News 10 First Alert weather team, temperatures across the state are going to be in the lower to middle 30's for most of Tuesday and dip into the teens overnight into Wednesday morning.

