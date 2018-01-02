Accident brings traffic to halt on I-77 near Percival Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Accident brings traffic to halt on I-77 near Percival Road

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident in the southbound lane of Interstate 77 has caused traffic to come to a halt, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

That accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-77 south near exit 15A, which is the Percival Road exit.

No word on an injuries.

Details remain limited. More on this story as it develops.

