Outback Bowl By the Numbers

Apparently, it's en vogue to make a lewd gesture toward the sideline of your opponent these days.

Michigan K appears to grab self in obscene gesture to Gamecocks' sideline at Outback Bowl

Here are a few interesting stats from today’s Outback Bowl:

3 – Michigan did a good job of protecting the football early on against a South Carolina defense that thrives on getting takeaways. In the second half, the Wolverines set an Outback Bowl record with three fumbles lost.

4 – Quinn Nordin tied the Outback Bowl record for most field goals made by a kicker with four made attempts. That is also the team record set back in 1999 by Penn State.

5 – Michigan’s three fumbles were part of this number as well. Add Brandon Peters’ two interceptions in the second half and you’ve got a tie for another Outback Bowl record with three other teams.

9 – It’s probably the sweetest number for Carolina fans. It’s the number of wins Carolina ends the season with. That total is the fifth highest in program history. Nine is also the number of bowl wins Carolina has in its program’s history.

74 – Michigan averages just over 186 rushing yards per game, but they didn’t even come close to that mark. 74 is the number of rushing yards South Carolina surrendered to the Wolverines.

93 – Skai Moore is pretty proud of this number. That’s because this is the number of tackles he had this season, which made him the only Gamecock ever to lead a team in tackles for four years. He’s also the 15th player in NCAA Division I history to accomplish this feat.

100 – Century marks are always special and, for Hayden Hurst, this one is no different. The former Pittsburgh Pirate ends his career at Carolina with 100 career receptions.

245 – It’s a pretty high number, but it’s one that has Jake Bentley in pretty good company. That’s because it’s the number of completions Bentley had this season. This mark puts him in fourth place in program history ahead of Todd Ellis and Stephen Garcia.

