Michigan K appears to grab self in obscene gesture to Gamecocks' sideline at Outback Bowl

Apparently, it's en vogue to make a lewd gesture toward the sideline of your opponent these days.

As South Carolina has a tough time trying to gin up some offense against the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl, Wolverines K Quinn Nordin appeared to have a special message to the Gamecocks after booting one in for a FG.

Heading into halftime, Nordin drilled a 45-yarder into the uprights to put the Wolverines up 9-3 against the Gamecocks.

But, as you see in the video below, he appears to obscenely grab his groin at the Gamecocks' sideline.

So, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin grabbed his groin while yelling toward the South Carolina sideline after that field pal. pic.twitter.com/alsbre7IfS — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2018

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield did the same gesture toward Kansas earlier this season.

