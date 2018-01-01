Michigan K appears to grab self in obscene gesture to Gamecocks' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Michigan K appears to grab self in obscene gesture to Gamecocks' sideline at Outback Bowl

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
TAMPA, FL (WIS) -

Apparently, it's en vogue to make a lewd gesture toward the sideline of your opponent these days. 

As South Carolina has a tough time trying to gin up some offense against the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl, Wolverines K Quinn Nordin appeared to have a special message to the Gamecocks after booting one in for a FG. 

Heading into halftime, Nordin drilled a 45-yarder into the uprights to put the Wolverines up 9-3 against the Gamecocks.

But, as you see in the video below, he appears to obscenely grab his groin at the Gamecocks' sideline.

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield did the same gesture toward Kansas earlier this season.

