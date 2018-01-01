Michigan K appears to grab self in obscene gesture to Gamecocks' sideline at Outback Bowl

The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
For Gamecock fans, the outcome of the game looked as gloomy as the weather in Tampa early on. However, South Carolina rallied in the second half posting 23 unanswered points to come away with a 26-19 win over Michigan.More >>
Ole Miss junior defensive lineman Breeland Speaks is electing to forgo his senior year of college and enter his name for the upcoming 2018 National Football League Draft, he announced Tuesday.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
