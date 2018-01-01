Sheriff: 'One-man crime spree' ends chase with deputies by driving car into nearby river

If you listen to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office's description of the day of Dec. 29, 2017, then you quickly realize they were more than prepared for a man they had been seeking on outstanding warrants to run from them.

According to the sheriff's office, he did exactly just that and then some.

Cody Gene Jackson, 26, is charged with failure to stop for a blue light, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension, and petit larceny. He was also charged on outstanding warrants for failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender and grand larceny.

Sheriff Jim Matthews explained Jackson is a "one-man crime spree" and that he tends to flee whenever he is wanted on charges. In this case, he was wanted on outstanding warrants to include failure to stop for a blue light.

"We get warrants for him and every effort to arrest him on those warrants ends up in a pursuit. The only relief the community gets from his actions is when he is in jail. Hopefully, after this episode he will find himself behind bars for the maximum his charges will allow," Matthews said.

According to Matthews, deputies had tracking dogs and a SLED helicopter ready at the sheriff's office as they prepared to execute the warrants against him.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, deputies spotted Jackson driving a Ford Probe and attempted to pull him over. Of course, Matthews said, Jackson immediately put his foot on the gas in an attempt to flee.

The wild chase spun through rural parts of Kershaw County as deputies deployed stop sticks and flattened three of the four tires on the Probe, Matthews said. SLED's helicopter also tailed Jackson in the air.

None of that stopped Jackson, according to deputies, who continued his Dukes of Hazzard-style run through a metal gate an into a private property. However, deputies were told by SLED's helicopter that Jackson's car was heading to the Wateree River.

That's when Jackson's car careened off the embankment and into the river, according to Matthews.

Jackson, Matthews said, was spotted in the water screaming that he couldn't swim, but deputies were able to rescue him and a female who was a passenger in his car.

Jackson is currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a $94,200 bond.

