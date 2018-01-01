Coroner: Man found dead of gunshot wound was killed sometime in December

The body of a 22-year-old was found on Coley Road on Sunday. (Source: WIS)

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a 22-year-old man was found Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the body as Damarest Dante Jackson and said Jackson was killed due to a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Jackson's body was found on Coley Road near Pincushion Road in Columbia.

Adding to the mystery is the fact that Watts says Jackson was killed sometime in December.

Details remain limited.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

