PHOTO GALLERY: January 2018 Mugshots

North Korea hasn't immediately reacted. But if there are talks, they would be the first formal dialogue between the Koreas since December 2015.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.More >>
SCE&G officials are asking customers to be mindful of energy usage over the next few days as dangerously cold temperatures could bring potential stress to the state's power system.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
An accident in the southbound lane of Interstate 77 has caused traffic to come to a halt, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.More >>
Arctic cold air has a grip over South Carolina this morning with bitterly cold temperatures.More >>
Hoda Kotb has been named co-anchor of the TODAY Show, NBC announced Tuesday morning.More >>
Q&A: How did Iran's ongoing protests start and what do they mean for the Islamic Republic?.More >>
