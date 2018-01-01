AHOY, MATEY: Gamecocks unveil pirate-themed uniform ahead of Outback Bowl

The Gamecocks are hoping to raise their own version of the Jolly Roger flag over Tampa with their visit to the Outback Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

To celebrate the game being played at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, which has its own replica pirate ship in the stands, the Gamecocks will wear black and white uniforms.

The university's football Twitter account unveiled the uniforms ahead of the noon game.

South Carolina and Michigan take the field at noon on ESPN2.

