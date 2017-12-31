Man leads deputies on high speed chase after robbing Dollar Gene - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man leads deputies on high speed chase after robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Anthony Devon Nelson, 22, of Gaston is charged with multiple charges including armed robbery and receiving stolen goods. (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Lexington County man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly robbed a Dollar General Store at gunpoint and led deputies on a car chase.

Anthony Devon Nelson, 22, of Gaston is charged with multiple charges including armed robbery and receiving stolen goods. 

Deputies said Nelson pointed a gun at two store employees at the Dollar General on Charleston Highway in West Columbia and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

“Nelson initiated a pursuit last night when he drove away from a deputy who attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Charleston Highway,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Nelson abandoned the vehicle near his Marbell Lane residence. The K-9 apprehended Nelson when he stopped complying with a deputy’s commands and tried to run into the house.”

Deputies said the chase lasted about three miles and reached speeds of 95 miles per hour. Nelson was charged with receiving stolen goods after investigators determined the car he was driving was stolen.

Deputies are searching for a second suspect that was with Nelson during the robbery at the Dollar General.

Anyone who can provide any information on the second suspect and their location is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

