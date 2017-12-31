Bond set at more than $200,000 for both suspects arrested in hom - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond set at more than $200,000 for both suspects arrested in home invasion case

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
18-year-old Quintrell Morris of Hopkins and 30-year-old Brandon Thompson of Columbia arrested in connection with the home invasion. (Source: LCSD/Twitter) 18-year-old Quintrell Morris of Hopkins and 30-year-old Brandon Thompson of Columbia arrested in connection with the home invasion. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Bond has been set for the two men arrested on Saturday in connection to a home invasion that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Quintrell Morris, 18, of Hopkins and Brandon Thompson, 30, of Columbia were arrested on Saturday.

Both men have been charged with several charges.

Morris’ charges include three counts of kidnapping and assault and battery, possessing a firearm during a violent crime, and armed robbery. His bond was set at $240,000.

Thompson’s charges include three counts of kidnapping and assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $232,000.

Deputies say the two men broke into a home early Saturday morning. During a security sweep of the home after the invasion, an officer fired multiple shots at the suspects. Fortunately, no one was shot, however, investigators say multiple victims had been assaulted inside the home during the home invasion. 

SLED has taken over the investigation, per the protocol when a law enforcement officer fires their weapon. 

