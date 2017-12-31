RCSD: Unidentified male body found near Bluff Road suffered guns - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD: Unidentified male body found near Bluff Road suffered gunshot wounds

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies said the dead body they found Sunday morning near Bluff Road suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies said the unidentified male body was located just after 10 a.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Coley Road and Pincushion Road. 

The Richland County Coroner is working to identify the man. 

Details are extremely limited at this time as deputies continue their investigation into what exactly happened.

