Officers investigating if two Saturday armed robberies are connected

Columbia Police are investigating to determine if two armed robberies that happened Saturday night are connected.

The first robbery happened at the Exxon Express Market located at 1027 Elmwood Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers said two robbers were responsible. Investigators are working to gather more details on the robbery as well as to provide a description of the suspects.

CPD is investigating an armed robbery at the Exxon Express Market - 1027 Elmwood Avenue. Happened around 11 PM. Investigators are working to gather more info on crime & description of the two robbers. pic.twitter.com/zwmVCxAWeG — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 31, 2017

The second robbery happened at the McDonald’s located at 7501 Garners Ferry Road. Officers say two men were also responsible for this crime.

Another armed robbery, this time at the Mickey D's on 7501 Garners Ferry Road. Two male suspects. We're working to determine if the same men are responsible for the earlier armed robbery on Elmwood. Other jurisdictions are experiencing similar crimes. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 31, 2017

Officers are working to determine if the same two men were responsible for both robberies. They said other jurisdictions have experienced similar crimes as well.

Anyone with any information on either of the two crimes is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.