Elderly Chapin woman dies following wreck on Amicks Ferry Road

An 82-year-old Chapin woman died Saturday evening after being in a collision on Amicks Ferry Road.

The coroner identified the victim as Nelva S. Lindler.

The coroner said Lindler was the passenger in a car traveling south on Amicks Ferry Road. The car was hit in the side by another car that was attempting to make a left turn onto Lake Tide Drive.

Lindler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.