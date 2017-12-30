CPD: 63-year-old man arrested for shooting friend following an a - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD: 63-year-old man arrested for shooting friend following an argument

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Wilba Grimes, 63, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. (Source: CPD) Wilba Grimes, 63, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. (Source: CPD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 63-year-old man is behind bars in Columbia after police say he shot his friend on Friday.

Wilba Grimes is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers say Grimes got into an argument with his friend at a home located on the 900 block of Walnut Street moments before the shooting happened.

The victim ran to a home on the 1000 block of Harden Street for help after he was injured in his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he is still recovering. 

Grimes is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $60,000 bond. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

