CPD: 63-year-old man arrested for shooting friend following an arguement

A 63-year-old man is behind bars in Columbia after police say he shot his friend on Friday.

Wilba Grimes is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers say Grimes got into an argument with his friend at a home located on the 900 block of Walnut Street moments before the shooting happened.

The victim ran to a home on the 1000 block of Harden Street for help after he was injured in his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he is still recovering.

Grimes is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

