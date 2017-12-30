Elderly Clarendon Co. woman charged with felony DUI following fatal tractor collision

A Clarendon County woman has been arrested and charged with felony DUI after a collision with a John Deere farm tractor on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

South Carolina Highway Patrol's Lance Corporal David Jones says Elaine Maggs, 75, was driving on Raccoon Road, near the intersection of Hector Walker Road when she hit the tractor and caused it to overturn off the roadway.

The driver of the tractor was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The MAIT is investigating the crash and more updates will come.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.