UPDATE: LCSD ID's suspects in home invasion; 3 kids, 1 adult inside during shooting

18-year-old Quintrell Morris of Hopkins and 30-year-old Brandon Thompson of Columbia arrested in connection with the home invasion. (Source: LCSD/Twitter)

Lexington County deputies continue to release more information in connection with a home invasion Saturday morning where shots were fired, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Three children and an adult were inside the home during the invasion in the 300 block of Mapleview Drive, off St. Andrews Road around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday.

During a security sweep of the home, deputies say they heard a noise upstairs and were confronted by an armed suspect with a rifle. A deputy fired multiple shots during that encounter and no one was shot, however, investigators say multiple victims were assaulted inside the home during the home invasion.

LCSD says 18-year-old Quintrell Morris of Hopkins and 30-year-old Brandon Thompson of Columbia have been arrested in connection with the home invasion. Deputies do not believe this was a random act and will continue to investigate the home invasion.

SLED is taking over the investigation, per the protocol when a law enforcement officer fires their weapon. Check back for more updates.

