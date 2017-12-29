LCSD: No charges filed in fatal stabbing of 19-year-old, suspect arrested on unrelated charges

No charges will be filed against Joshua Rossman in the case of a fatal stabbing that killed a 19-year-old. (Source: LCSD)

No charges will be filed in the case of a fatal stabbing that happened on Thursday in Lexington County.

Deputies said investigators consulted with prosecutors from the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office and determined that Joshua Rossman, 21, acted in self-defense during an altercation with 19-year-old Rayshawn Porterfield. The Lexington County Coroner said Porterfield died after being stabbed in the upper body.

“Based upon the findings of our investigation, Mr. Rossman retreated into the trailer and locked the door after he was injured in the initial assault,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Mr. Porterfield later made his way into the trailer and continued the argument. The men fought inside the trailer and Mr. Rossman defended himself with a knife.”

Deputies say once Rossman was taken into custody at the scene, authorities determined he was wanted on unrelated arrest warrants for two counts of assault and battery and a general sessions court bench warrant.

“Mr. Rossman was arrested after receiving medical treatment for wounds sustained during his fight with Mr. Porterfield,” Sheriff Koon said.

Rossman was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing for the previous charges.

