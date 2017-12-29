FIRST ALERT: Tracking the coldest weather of the season Monday and Tuesday

Brace yourself! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest weather so far of the season this Monday and Tuesday. In fact, Alert Days have been posted for both days, when we're expecting highs in the upper 30s and low temperatures in the upper teens.

On Saturday, a cold front will move in from the north, ushering in some bitterly cold weather. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s ahead of the front on Saturday, but after the front slides through the Midlands, we'll see highs on Sunday in the low and mid 40s.

Even colder weather is in store as we ring in 2018. In fact, right around midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By afternoon, high temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. On Monday night, our temperatures will fall into the upper teens. We’re expecting the upper teens again for Tuesday night.

Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 50s. Average lows are in the mid 30s. As we move into Monday and Tuesday, our temperatures will be well below average, so take your precautions and start planning ahead. Think about your pets, plants, neighbors and the pipes at your home as we brace ourselves for this extreme cold weather on the way.

