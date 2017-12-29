FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues as Wednesday brings slight snow chances

A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Earlier in the day, Trump capped 2017 with a video self-tribute touching on what he sees as the high points of his achievements and rhetoric from his first year in office.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.More >>
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.More >>
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.More >>
Happy New Year! We start 2018 with the coldest air we’ve seen here in the deep south in a very long time!More >>
Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.More >>
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.More >>
Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.More >>
The Interior Department proposes to reverse offshore-drilling safety rules imposed after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.More >>
Chief Justice John Roberts is using his annual report on the federal judiciary to promise a careful evaluation of its sexual misconduct policies.More >>
