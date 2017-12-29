FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold weather continues as Wednesday brings slight snow chances

Happy New Year! We start 2018 with the coldest air we’ve seen here in the deep south in a very long time!

Cold arctic air will take a foothold over the south (and much of the nation) for several days. Expect temperatures to be 20 to 25 degrees below normal. We will be below freezing for more hours during the next few day than above. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid teens with a dangerous wind chill of 8-10 degrees (meaning, that’s what the temperature will feel like when you combine the current temperature and wind speed)

The atmosphere is extremely dry, as you can feel with your hands and nose. The only thing that offers some sort of promise with winter weather, with all this cold, is a storm system that looks to develop well off our coast by Wednesday. If this system wiggles and dances closer to the coast there could be a chance for light snow along the coast and some flurries in the Midlands on Wednesday. There are way too many “If’s” with this system however, it does need to be watched closely for further development.

The cold temperatures will continue through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Today: Sunny and cold. Highs middle to upper 30's.

Sunny and cold. Highs middle to upper 30's. First Alert Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows middle teens (Wind chill making it feel between 8-10 degrees.

Clear and very cold. Lows middle teens (Wind chill making it feel between 8-10 degrees. First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30's.

Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30's. Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 40's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.