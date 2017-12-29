FIRST ALERT: Latest forecast brings up to two inches of snow in parts of Midlands

Another very cold start to our Wednesday morning with some teen in places and very cold wind chills.

We are also seeing low pressure developing just east of the Florida coast. That low will move to the north/northeast during the day, bringing moisture into the state. We still have arctic air over the southeast, this will give widespread winter weather from FL, GA and into SC and NC during the day. Expect all types of winter weather -- snow, sleet and freezing rain. Mostly likely this would be a snow event for much of the coast and inland to Columbia. Heaviest snowfall would be along the coast to about 30 miles inland.

The more moisture that moves to the west will increase snow totals across the Midlands. The time of our winter event would be from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

We still need to watch this storm closely during the day for updates

Snow Totals:

Lexington: .25”

Columbia: .50”

Sumter: 1”

Orangeburg: 1”

Manning: 1”-2”

Forecast:

First Alert Today and Tonight: Cloudy with snow developing by late afternoon mostly Columbia east and south. Generally 1” or less in Columbia and central Midlands. One to two inches in the eastern and southern Midlands. Highs in the middle to upper 30's. Lows in the lower 20's by Thursday morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, but continued cold. Highs lower 40's.

