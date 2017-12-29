FIRST ALERT: Brr! The coldest weather of the season is on the way to the Midlands

A cold front is right at our front door and will be moving through the state Saturday night bringing arctic cold air over the Midlands for several days. In fact, Alert Days have been posted for both Monday and Tuesday when we're expecting highs in the upper 30s and low temperatures in the upper teens.

We can expect well below normal temperatures through next Saturday with a number of possible cold-weather related problems popping up during the cold spell.

After the front slides through the Midlands, we'll see highs on Sunday in the low and mid 40s.

However, colder weather is in store as we ring in 2018. In fact, right around midnight on New Year's Day, temperatures will likely be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. By afternoon, high temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. On Monday night, our temperatures will fall into the upper teens. We’re expecting the upper teens again for Tuesday night.

Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 50s. Average lows are in the mid 30s. As we move into Monday and Tuesday, our temperatures will be well below average, so take your precautions and start planning ahead. Think about your pets, plants, neighbors and the pipes at your home as we brace ourselves for this extremely cold weather on the way.

