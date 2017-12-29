FIRST ALERT: Bitterly cold temps, but slight changes to coastal system could change entire forecast

Arctic cold air has a grip over South Carolina this morning with bitterly cold temperatures.

The wind chill will make it "feel like” the single digits. We remained below freezing much of yesterday -- the high was 34 degrees which is 22 degrees below normal -- and today will be fairly much the same with hours of temperatures below freezing. Much of the it will feel like the 20's. Once again tonight we’ll see temperatures drop into the teens by Wednesday morning. The forecast gets tricky Wednesday through Thursday.

A low pressure system start to develop off the east coast of Florida Wednesday and begins to move to the north and then northeast. The track of this storm will have some winter weather on the coast, a big amount of winter weather, or none at all. The track of this storm is the key to everything. Thinking is most of the moisture remains over the open water. However, if enough moisture comes to the west, much of the coast to about 30-40 miles inland will receive a mix of snow/rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. It’s looking like most all of the Midlands, except for far southern Orangeburg County, will miss this storm.

However, this could change quickly. It’s very important to stay close for further developments. The storm will be quick and it moves in and out by Wednesday night.

Another shot of arctic air moves in for Thursday through Saturday. We’ll start to see a warming trend by Sunday.

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Sunny and cold. Highs middle to upper 30's.

Sunny and cold. Highs middle to upper 30's. First Alert Tonight: Clear and very cold. Lows middle teens (Wind chill making it feel between 8-10 degrees.

Clear and very cold. Lows middle teens (Wind chill making it feel between 8-10 degrees. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs near 40 (Forecast could change based on coastal storm).

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs near 40 (Forecast could change based on coastal storm). Wednesday (Entire SC Coast): Periods of rain, rain mixed with snow, periods of sleet and freezing rain along the coast to 5 miles inland. Periods of snow, some snow could be heavy at brief times up to 20 miles inland. Highs lower 30's. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Periods of rain, rain mixed with snow, periods of sleet and freezing rain along the coast to 5 miles inland. Periods of snow, some snow could be heavy at brief times up to 20 miles inland. Highs lower 30's. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cold. Highs upper 30's.

