FIRST ALERT: As the snow leaves, the threat for icy roadways increases

The WIS First Alert Weather Team is forecasting the cold to stick around for a few more days as we look forward to daytime high temperatures in the 50s early next week.

Thursday has been labeled an 'Alert Day' due to the threat of icy roads, bridges, and overpasses in the same counties that saw most of the snow on Wednesday.

As we move through Wednesday night, expect clearing skies as low pressure moves farther away from the Palmetto State and pushes the wintry weather to our north. Areas that saw accumulating snow on Wednesday will still need to use extra caution on the roads, bridges and overpasses. We’re expecting temperatures to drop well below freezing Wednesday night - into the upper teens and lower 20s - which will cause most of that snow to freeze and lead to icy conditions on the roads.

We’ll likely have several slick spots on the roads, bridges and overpasses early Thursday morning in those same areas that saw a good deal of snow Wednesday. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday brings high temperatures in the upper 30s, along with Saturday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the mid 40s. You’ll notice more cloud cover moving in through the day ahead of our next weather maker that will bring showers our way by Monday. We’ll have to watch this system closely and the timing of its arrival. If the rain moves in early in the day, some of that rain could be questionable before our temperatures warm into the mid 50s.

Snow socked large portions of the eastern Midlands, the Pee Dee, and the Grand Strand on Wednesday as freezing temperatures and moisture off the coast made for an interesting day.

In the central Midlands, residents here received largely nothing as the sun shined through the clouds toward the end of the day. Winter weather advisories for Richland, Lexington, and Fairfield counties were canceled late Wednesday night.

But in the eastern and southern Midlands in places like Orangeburg, Sumter, and Santee, the show started early Wednesday afternoon and delivered a slight punch of wintry precipitation.

But in the Lowcountry and the Grand Strand, an area of low pressure gave record amounts of snow to areas of the state that haven't seen it in years. In the Lowcountry, parts of the area received anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The Grand Strand was also expected to receive 2 to 4 inches from the storm.

