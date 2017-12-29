Deputies searching for man wanted for felony breach of trust

James Wesley Young, also known as Jamie, is wanted for felony breach of trust. (Source: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of using counterfeit checks and lying in order to obtain information.

James Wesley Young, also known as Jamie, is wanted for felony breach of trust. Young is described as a 38-year-old white male standing about 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He is said to be driving a 2015 Jeep Compass with a personalized North Carolina tag that reads “PINDAR!”

Deputies say Young has a long history of using counterfeit checks and he often obtains information by pretending that he has a large estate that is tied up in probate court. He has an extensive history of white collar type crimes and possesses multiple documents to help him commit fraud in the future.

Young is wanted in three other jurisdictions outside of Saluda County.

Anyone who has any information about Young’s location is urged by deputies to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-445-2112.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.