Gamecocks, Wolverines spread cheer at Tampa hospital

Aaron Wood sat in a wheelchair next to the nurses’ station at Tampa General Hospital wearing a Michigan hat he just received from the Wolverines when Jake Bentley arrived.

The sophomore quarterback held a short conversation with the 25-year-old Wood before switching his brand new blue and maize cap for a garnet hat with Gamecock logo on it.

“That looks good on you,” Bentley told Wood Friday afternoon.

Wood was just one of several patients at the hospital to receive visits from the Gamecocks and Wolverines. Both teams spent time in the children’s wing of the hospital before moving into rehabilitation sections and meeting other patients throughout the facility.

“We just want to bring a sense of comfort,” said Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst. “Those kids are unfortunately not in the greatest of situations and, hopefully, we can get in there and raise their spirits a little bit.”

Players from Michigan and South Carolina gave each patient they saw a set of gifts including hats, shirts, Outback Bowl posters, and pennants. With each visit, the smiles began to grow brighter and brighter from the patients and their caretakers as they made their way through the facility.

Both teams will hold private practices on Saturday and Sunday in preparation for Monday’s bowl game at Raymond James Stadium. However, the Wolverines and Gamecocks will another chance to meet fans in Clearwater on the beach.

There’s no greater victory than bringing a smile to a child’s face.



Thanks to @TGHCares for letting us stop by!

