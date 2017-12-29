'Young victim' dies after shooting self with gun

A "young victim" who was rushed to an area hospital after shooting himself has died, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety responded to the Hunters Mill subdivision just shortly before 1:15 p.m. after a call for a possible gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found the victim was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Details remain limited on this case.

More on this story as it develops.

