Officials: Man arrested on theft of dancer's money that led to fatal double murder

Richland County deputies have arrested a man and charged him with petit larceny in connection with an incident that led to a shooting that killed two brothers at a Broad River Road nightclub.

Jumaane Evins, 23, was arrested on Dec. 20.

Evins stands accused of stealing money at the club that allegedly belonged to one of the dancers.

That theft was the catalyst, according to investigators, for an argument between two groups of people that ended with the shooting deaths of Torence Peoples and Trevonne Judge.

Evins has not been charged with their deaths.

