Escaped GA inmate sheds his orange jumpsuit in SC as manhunt continues

He's now out of his orange jumpsuit.

That's the latest on an escaped inmate from Georgia who has ties to South Carolina.

Christopher Carroll, an Olar native escaped from the Lamar County, GA jail on Wednesday morning and stole a county car. That car was later found just before 8 a.m. in Allendale County.

Carroll, 37, was jailed in October for three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property.

Law enforcement agents in Allendale and Bamberg counties have been on the hunt for Carroll since they located the car. Carroll's jumpsuit was found in an abandoned warehouse in Ulmer.

Carroll has since also stolen a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck from Bamberg.

He is described as a white male about 5'9" tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.