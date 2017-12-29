One shot, but no victim found after shots fired call at Midlands - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One shot, but no victim found after shots fired call at Midlands bar

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Deputies are looking for suspects after responding to a shots fired call Friday morning morning at a bar.

Richland County investigators believe the shooting happened on Percival Road at a bar called Darrell's Place. 

Deputies did find shell casings in a nearby parking lot and blood. 

Investigators say one person was hit, but they were unable to locate a victim at the scene. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly