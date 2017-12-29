One shot, but no victim found after shots fired call at Midlands bar

Deputies are looking for suspects after responding to a shots fired call Friday morning morning at a bar.

Richland County investigators believe the shooting happened on Percival Road at a bar called Darrell's Place.

Deputies did find shell casings in a nearby parking lot and blood.

Investigators say one person was hit, but they were unable to locate a victim at the scene.

