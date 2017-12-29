SC Education Lottery to set aside $19.6 million for potential winnings, investigation to continue

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.

Following an executive session on Friday, officials said they will set aside the money for the potential winners, however, the investigation into the glitch is still ongoing.

The Board said they plan to meet again in January to "consider this matter further."

#BREAKING: Commission makes motion to set aside $19.6 million aside, total potential winnings, while investigation continues. @wis10 #sctweets — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) December 29, 2017

#BREAKING: Here’s the @sclottery Commission’s approved motion. Leaves many questions unanswered. When asked if anyone will be paid, attorney told me not today. @wis10 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/fL34TYJs4K — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) December 29, 2017

Players who purchased Holiday Cash tickets on Christmas Day during a two-hour span of time were treated to seemingly endless winning tickets.

According to lottery officials, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the ticket. That ticket would result in a top prize of $500.

Upset lottery players appeared at the lottery's main office on Wednesday to demand answers.

