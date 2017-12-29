SC Education Lottery to set aside $19.6 million for potential wi - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC Education Lottery to set aside $19.6 million for potential winnings, investigation to continue

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The South Carolina Education Lottery's Holiday Cash game appeared to suffer a glitch. (Source: Live 5 News) The South Carolina Education Lottery's Holiday Cash game appeared to suffer a glitch. (Source: Live 5 News)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars. 

Following an executive session on Friday, officials said they will set aside the money for the potential winners, however, the investigation into the glitch is still ongoing. 

The Board said they plan to meet again in January to "consider this matter further." 

Players who purchased Holiday Cash tickets on Christmas Day during a two-hour span of time were treated to seemingly endless winning tickets.

RELATED: Watch the meeting live on your smartphone or mobile device.

According to lottery officials, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the ticket. That ticket would result in a top prize of $500. 

Upset lottery players appeared at the lottery's main office on Wednesday to demand answers.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly