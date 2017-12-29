Reports of shooting outside Five Points grocery store have police investigating

Columbia Police are investigating reports of a shooting outside the Food Lion in Five Points. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

Details are limited, but the Columbia Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting that happened outside a Five Points grocery store.

CPD spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons confirmed officers are looking into the incident at Food Lion on Harden Street.

No word on suspects or when the shooting occurred.

More on this story as it develops.

