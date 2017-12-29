Sheriff Leon Lott, county attorneys find a way to shutter the Black Pearl

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
Brace yourself! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest weather so far of the season this Monday and Tuesday.More >>
No charges will be filed in the case of a fatal stabbing that happened on Thursday in Lexington County.More >>
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of using counterfeit checks and lying in order to obtain information.More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.More >>
Emergency maintenance being done on an interstate in Richland County is causing a serious traffic build-up.More >>
The executive who led South Carolina's state-owned utility during a scuttled multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors is stepping down after the governor wanted to fire him.More >>
A "young victim" has been rushed to an area hospital after the child shot himself, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.More >>
'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M; still exceeds expectations.More >>
