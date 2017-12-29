Officials: Men broke into woman's home, groped her, and stole her purse

A Richland County woman was groped and had her purse stolen during a home invasion, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators said.

According to sheriff's department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the woman and her child were awakened by a loud noise at their Brookmont Lane home around 4 a.m. Friday.

That sound, Wilson said, was the sound of a group of three male suspects who entered the home with weapons.

The suspects demanded money from the woman and also groped her, Wilson said. They ended up stealing a brown purse that contained cash, bank cards and identification cards.

