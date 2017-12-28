Gamecocks walk on wild side during trip to Busch Gardens - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks walk on wild side during trip to Busch Gardens

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Players feed the giraffes at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday (Source: WIS) Players feed the giraffes at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday (Source: WIS)
TAMPA, FL (WIS) -

Just outside of the entrance for Falcon’s Fury, the South Carolina Gamecocks were deciding who would strap in and make their way up the drop tower.

While some were excited about taking the 300-foot plunge, others opted not to test their fear of heights. The ride was part of a 90-minute tour of Busch Gardens on Thursday.

The Gamecocks met fans, took photos, and even got a chance to feed the giraffes from the back of a truck in the Serengeti Safari.

Players also took in other exhibits throughout the park to end a full day in Tampa.

South Carolina and Michigan will visit the children’s wing of Tampa General Hospital on Friday following practice. Later that night, both teams will take in a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game.

