Gamecocks walk on wild side during trip to Busch Gardens

Players feed the giraffes at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday (Source: WIS)

Just outside of the entrance for Falcon’s Fury, the South Carolina Gamecocks were deciding who would strap in and make their way up the drop tower.

While some were excited about taking the 300-foot plunge, others opted not to test their fear of heights. The ride was part of a 90-minute tour of Busch Gardens on Thursday.

The Gamecocks met fans, took photos, and even got a chance to feed the giraffes from the back of a truck in the Serengeti Safari.

Check out the Gamecocks feeding the giraffes! pic.twitter.com/u6JpV9cHml — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 28, 2017

Players also took in other exhibits throughout the park to end a full day in Tampa.

South Carolina and Michigan will visit the children’s wing of Tampa General Hospital on Friday following practice. Later that night, both teams will take in a Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game.

The Gamecocks finish off their day at Busch Gardens by taking on Falcons fury! Stay tuned for their reactions. ?? pic.twitter.com/eLJlubGwdO — Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 28, 2017

At @BuschGardens and

Brooks & Whit go 6 for 6 at the free throw line - they win large prizes ????

The fun is in winning @outbackbowl pic.twitter.com/26QJrJlTq7 — Bobby Bentley (@bobbybentley) December 28, 2017

We gave @JakeBentley19 a camera on a roller coaster.



It went well ?? pic.twitter.com/qd9S0sJ7mj — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 29, 2017

