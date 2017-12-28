It's a Christmas miracle as a retired Santa gets a new prosthetic leg!

We all think about what we want for Christmas – and kids around the world have their lists prepared for Santa every year. But, have you ever thought about what Santa wants for Christmas? We found one retired mall Santa who had a Christmas wish of his own.

We first introduced you to Danny Holland in early December. He’s an amputee living at Rapha Residential Care in Gaston.

Danny lost his leg last year after a MRSA infection complicated by his diabetes. His one Christmas wish this year was to get his prosthesis, but finances are a little tight for him these days.

That’s where a couple of folks from Level Four Orthotics and Prosthetics stepped in.

"One year I was a mall Santa Claus,” said Bill Arrowood, with Level Four Orthotics and Prosthetics. “I thought from one Santa to another, let's see if we can make this work."

Arrowood and another employee at Level Four, Logan Kelley, had fitted “Danny Claus” for his prosthesis, but the details hadn’t been worked out yet. Once they saw our original story, they decided to see if they could make the prosthesis a donation.

"We enjoy helping people,” Kelley said. “So when we heard about Danny's story we wanted to jump on it. We wanted to help him."

Danny said there’s no doubt that this changes the course of his life.

"It means the world to me,” Danny said. “They have changed my life. It's changed me. I'm more thankful now. I do a lot of praying and my prayers have been answered. My confidence is up. Everybody says ‘you're a totally different looking man... you smile more.’”

Danny still has a long way to go before he’s completely mobile. For now, he will continue taking steps with the help of caregivers at Rapha and learning to walk again.

The GoFundMe page that was originally set up to fund Danny’s prosthesis will now go toward funding his ongoing medical bills.

