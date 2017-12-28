'Senseless' domestic-related shooting leaves two dead

A "senseless act," according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is under investigation after two people died following a shooting in a Winnsboro home Thursday morning.

Sheriff's investigators were called to a residence on Highway 200 and found two victims. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has identified the pair as a husband and wife, Charles Gaddy, 48, and Jane Gaddy, 51. Charles, according to investigators died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Jane perished after she was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shootings to be domestic-related.

“We are very saddened by the death of Mrs. Gaddy and our prayers are with her family at this time. We are continuing to work with SLED and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office to determine the circumstances leading up to this incident.”

