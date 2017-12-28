Coroner identifies victim in Lexington County stabbing - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in Lexington County stabbing

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WISTV) (Source: WISTV)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a stabbing on Thursday.

The coroner said Rayshawn Q. Porterfield, 19, of Gaston died after being stabbed in the upper body. 

Investigators have a person in custody following a stabbing death in Lexington County.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at the 700 block of Meadowfield Road. 

A suspect is in custody, but has not yet been identified by the sheriff's department.

Deputies said information gathered at the scene suggest the male victim and the male suspect knew each other and this was not a random act. 

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

