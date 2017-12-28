Coroner identifies victim in Lexington County stabbing

The Lexington Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a stabbing on Thursday.

The coroner said Rayshawn Q. Porterfield, 19, of Gaston died after being stabbed in the upper body.

Investigators have a person in custody following a stabbing death in Lexington County.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at the 700 block of Meadowfield Road.

A suspect is in custody, but has not yet been identified by the sheriff's department.

Deputies said information gathered at the scene suggest the male victim and the male suspect knew each other and this was not a random act.

#BREAKING: Investigators are in the 700 block of Meadowfield Rd in response to a reported stabbing death. One suspect in custody. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/wSDbhJJOut — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) December 28, 2017

