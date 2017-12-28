Deputies: Man beat, choked pregnant woman in front of their two children

A 27-year-old Orangeburg County man stands charged with beating and choking a pregnant women while their two children and a relative watched the horrifying scene.

Octavius Mitchell is charged with first-degree domestic violence following the Dec. 26 incident that unfolded on Riggs Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found Mitchell with the victim, Anquette Livingston, their two children, and Mitchell's uncle in the front yard. The three adults were interviewed separately.

Mitchell reportedly told deputies Livingston attacked him first after he and their two children returned to the residence from seeing his girlfriend. Mitchell said he fought back by choking Livingston and pushing her to the ground.

Mitchell's uncle corroborated the story, but said Mitchell "wasn't trying to hurt her."

Livingston, according to the report, told deputies she threw Mitchell's phone after he returned. Mitchell, according to Livingston, then pushed her to the ground and threw her phone and a shoe at her.

Livingston then said Mitchell punched her and choked her until she couldn't breathe.

Mitchell was immediately booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

