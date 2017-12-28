One hospitalized following shooting in Richland County

Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies say the victim was staying in the 100 block of Silo Court when shots were fired.

The victim was struck multiple times.

Deputies are trying to find the suspects responsible.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

