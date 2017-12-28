Michigan and South Carolina nearly get into a physical fight

TAMPA, FL — On Monday, Michigan and South Carolina will be in a football fight on the gridiron, but in an organized team activity, the Wolverines and Gamecocks nearly started the fight early.

The two teams were together at Splitsville in Downtown Tampa, where they both competed in a bowling competition. However, the friendly banter spilled from the lanes and nearly turned into something more, as the two teams met in the middle of the bowling alley.

The Michigan contingent was quick to end the near-skirmish, as senior captain Mike McCray kept prodding his teammates from advancing towards the Gamecocks players. Michigan director of high school relations Chris Bryant also worked to quell the building tensions from the front line.

It wouldn’t be the first time two teams found themselves in a fight prior to their respective bowl game. In advance of their 2001 Sugar Bowl matchup, Miami (FL) and Florida got into an infamous brawl on Bourbon Street. Thankfully for both teams, this didn’t escalate into anything beyond harsh words spoken.

The actual game between the two teams will be on Monday, January 1st at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2017 The Big Spur. All rights reserved.