Coroner identifies woman, 68, killed in house fire that also injured husband, 71

The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified a 68-year-old woman who died in a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the coroner, Eva Harvin died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Sumter firefighters were called to the scene at a home on Franklin Street around 1 a.m. and found the home ablaze. Eva was killed, and her 71-year-old husband was flown to Augusta Burn Center for treatment. Family members said the man was burned over 65 percent of his body.

The couple apparently lived in the home with their son, who found out about the fire from a neighbor. The son, according to sources at the scene, went over to the home and found it engulfed.

As for a cause, officials believe the fire started somewhere in the attic around a heating and air unit. Duggan said it's important to pay attention to any fire dangers as a result of this colder weather.

"Make sure as the next week pulls up its gonna be kind of cold outside and make sure that you have your air condition units and your heating units and all these things in check If you got Fire places make sure you maintain it," Duggan said.

Foul play is not suspected.

