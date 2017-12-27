Orangeburg deputies seek suspect in Christmas Eve burglary

Orangeburg County deputies are investigating a burglary that happened on Christmas Eve.

Authorities say it happened at the Templeton Sound Systems on North Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Video shows a suspicious motorist on the property causing damage to the business.

Several electronics and musical instruments were also stolen.

Deputies say they believe the vehicle is a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Captiva Sport.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.